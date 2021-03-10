Athens’ Heritage Park may soon become a prominent destination for recreational basketball.
At its next regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Athens City Council will consider whether to accept a bid from Baseline Sports Construction to convert two existing tennis courts at Heritage Park into basketball courts.
The council heard about the proposal at its study session on Monday night. There were two bid options: The first at just under $113,000 and the second for just under $87,000. Athens Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire recommended that the council consider the second option where the city would save about $26,000 by having the Athens Public Works Department perform demolition work on the tennis courts.
“It is turning that into one full-size basketball court — college-size — and then three full-size half courts over there,” explained Fesmire. “It’s got enough room to do that, so it would be a total of five basketball goals. You could, in theory, have five games going on at the same time or three half-courts and one full-court.”
The city had originally budgeted $45,000 for repairs to the tennis courts and initially offered the courts for use by local pickle ball players. Since that time, the city’s Recreation Advisory Board and landscape architect recommended, instead, making the change to basketball courts.
The pickle ball players opted not to use Heritage Park with permanent courts being planned for another location to be determined.
The conversion to basketball courts was decided upon because four tennis courts were constructed at Ingleside Park and there were also tennis facilities built at Tennessee Wesleyan University since Heritage Park was opened. The city also does not currently have a prominent outdoor location for basketball.
If the council accepts the bid on Tuesday, Fesmire believes it will make Heritage Park a “basketball destination.”
“It will be like something you see in downtown New York City,” he added. “It’s going to be really, really nice.”
The two basketball goals from the existing court at Heritage Park will be moved to the new courts. The existing court will be converted into a green space buffer between the park’s playground and the new courts and could potentially be used for playground expansion in the future.
All of these elements are part of an already-approved park master plan.
This proposal is part of the city’s ongoing revitalization efforts at Heritage Park, which was originally built in 1975 at the intersection of Old Englewood Road and South Jackson Street. According to Fesmire, the tennis court surface is overdue for replacement.
“When we finish this, (the park) will look nicer than when it was first built,” said Fesmire.
He said construction can begin when temperatures rise.
“You don’t build a court like this until the weather is warm to hot or you don’t get a good surface,” he said.
