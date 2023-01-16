Recently, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy spoke about his concerns over vape devices, some including THC, in local schools.
That trend has even popped up in the lower grades and is effecting students of Athens City Schools as well.
According to Athens Police Department Det. Blake Witt, the vapes are now designed to be easily concealed.
“It’s an up-hill battle because these devices are small and easily disguised,” Witt said. “These manufacturers know the game and they know the trends.”
Social media has also proven to be an adversary to law enforcement through their promotional use of tobacco products that target a wide audience.
“A lot of these kids are able to get on Tik-Tok and other forms of social media and they are being taught what websites they can visit to purchase vapes,” he noted. “We get intel from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that shows the rise of juveniles that are using vapes in schools and how they are trying to mask the identity of the device. One that I saw looked exactly like a SanDisk USB drive, however it was actually a vape that could be charged from the functionable USB port.”
Witt believes that these particular types of vapes are designed to grab the attention of students despite companies claiming to produce the product for adults.
“How many adults carry a USB around in their pocket unless they have a job that specifically requires them to do so,” Witt questioned. “This is marketed for kids in school because with everything being digital now they have to carry or use their computers regularly and since it looks identical to a USB, most teachers wouldn’t recognize that it was a vape without investigating it.”
Looking ahead to combat the situation, Witt commended the department’s school resource officer (SRO) for gathering information to share with the parents of the community.
“She is currently putting together a really informative PowerPoint and lesson plan that we hope to get before the school year ends,” he expressed. “We are hoping to have a program in school to educate kids that won’t interrupt their normal education period and possibly a parents night out where the parents can participate in a controlled environment and we can show the parents how much smaller and compact these devices are, how they can be disguised, the trend and more.”
Witt noted that law enforcement has currently taken a reactive approach to the problem, but hopes to swap to an active approach.
“If we can help the parents know what to look for and even to have them notice social media trends their child may be watching that could lead to this then we can take a more proactive approach,” he expressed. “If a parent can get in there and see things for themselves I believe that will slowly start to make improvements.”
