MCMINN COUNTY
The Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 5:15 p.m. Meeting access information for public viewing can be found on the school system’s website and social media. Immediately following the regular meeting, the TSBA Fall District Meeting will commence at 6 p.m. and will be a virtual meeting.
