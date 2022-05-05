Crews from Athens Utilities Board (AUB) will flush water lines and fire hydrants throughout the city beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, weather permitting.
The work should be finished by early evening.
AUB spokesman Wayne Scarbrough said that starting midday is something the board has done for two years successfully and safely. In past years, crews did the work overnight.
“We’ve tried several different times of day and it looks like doing this midday has great benefits in terms of safety for the crews, and it saves money by not having to pay so much overtime,” Scarbrough said. “Crew safety is the biggest thing we’re focused on. It only makes sense that doing the work midday is safer than doing it in the middle of the night. People understandably get surprised by crews being out at a hydrant in the wee hours of the morning and dogs don’t seem to be near as concerned with our people.”
In addition to the safety advantage of working during the day, the workers’ ability to observe water clarity as they flush the system is significantly improved.
Flushing water distribution lines is preventive maintenance that ensures clean, sediment-free water year-round.
Flushing all hydrants will involve teams of AUB crewmembers that will begin work simultaneously at various points throughout the system. Crews will open each hydrant on the system for several minutes, until they verify that the water is clean with minimal sediment.
Some hydrants may remain open longer, at a “lazy stream” pace, for several hours depending on their position in the system.
The effort will continue throughout the evening until all hydrants have been flushed. Work should be complete by around 9 p.m.
AUB urges area residents to keep these things in mind during the afternoon and into nighttime hours:
• During the flushing, residents may experience times of low water pressure due to the loss of head pressure in the AUB reservoirs that supply water to the system. Low water pressure will likely begin from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and may come and go as various areas are flushed. A pump will run continuously at AUB’s water plant to help keep as much water in supply reservoirs as possible, but low-pressure periods in some areas during the work are likely.
• In the afternoon and overnight when the work is finished, some areas may have slightly cloudy water. This is typical and primarily is the result of small entrained air bubbles that will dissipate with time. Some cloudiness may be the result of sediment being washed free of the lines by the high-velocity, high-volume water circulated through the system.
• Because of the possibility of sediment in the water, area residents should avoid washing clothes during the work and especially on the night following the work. Washing during these time periods could result in clothes that are dingy or discolored.
To protect streams and aquatic life, AUB uses a compound called sodium thiosulfate to neutralize chlorine in the higher-than-normal volume of water that is drained from the system in a relatively short period.
