The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, along with WJSQ/WLAR, is set to host an Athens City Council candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
The intent of the forum is to give the citizens of Athens an opportunity to learn more about the candidates running for city council, according to Chamber President and CEO Rob Preston. The three candidates include Jordan Curtis, Eric Morrow and Francis Witt-McMahan.
The event will be held at Ascension Life Church, but will be limited in attendance. However, the event will be live on the Chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AthensTNChamber
The forum will last for 90 minutes and the public is highly encouraged to tune in.
The Chamber is asking the public to submit questions for the candidates. There will be a total of 10 questions and each candidate will have the same opportunity to answer each one.
Candidates will not have knowledge of the questions prior to the event and each will be given three minutes for an opening and closing statement. Questions can be sent to info@athenscham ber.org
Kennedy McJunkin will moderate the forum. McJunkin recently joined the team at WJSQ/WLAR serving as a news reporter and content creator. She is a native of Athens and recently moved home after graduating from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) with a Broadcast Journalism Degree.
