The ongoing success of Bicentennial Park was a point of interest for Etowah City Commissioners last week during their inaugural Strategic Planning Workshop.
During the discussion of the city planning out its goals, the topic of a sporting complex near the Etowah Community Center was brought up.
According to Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood, plans had already been set in motion for a sporting complex back when the community center was originally being built.
Those plans never came to fruition, however.
City Commissioner John James took the opportunity to ask McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, who was in attendance, about the benefits of Bicentennial Park.
“It stays booked all the time,” Gentry expressed. “We even had Knoxville and Bradley County Schools meeting there to play. We had Memphis soccer teams meeting Knoxville soccer teams there and we rented it to them.”
Gentry stated he hopes to receive a grant to turf the remaining fields at Bicentennial Park.
“This has been a huge effort. Tennessee Wesleyan University uses it all the time,” he noted. “The reason people enjoy renting ours is because they are in the business of doing tournaments and they know they won’t have to worry about rain as much. They also love the location now because before our travel teams would go to Chattanooga or go to Knoxville, but now you will see Johnson City folks here because the Knoxville players came here. We are also seeing Dalton, Georgia, northeast Alabama, coming here to play because Chattanooga and Knoxville brought all of their tournaments in the middle and that drew all of the other people in. During the pandemic, that park helped keep our hotels going.”
Gentry then informed the crowd that despite all of the perks Bicentennial Park has offered, they weren’t his primary motivation for getting the park renovated.
“The reason we did it is because we had a 45-50 year old facility that I was ashamed of,” Gentry expressed. “I said that we are going to tear this thing down and we are going to make it nice. We did a recreational study and found that we had a need for recreational facilities and we wanted to talk about quality of life. We got tired of building jails. That is also where the Eureka Trail came from and hopefully we aren’t finished. We want people to love living here.”
The county commission designed a new facility and bought the farm beside the park.
“We said let’s build it there. The bids came in so high and all we were going to end up with was a huge, nice concession stand facility and two of the fields of the four-field complex,” Gentry recalled. “We started talking about turfing the fields and it came in cheaper than building new facilities ... If we had gone with sod, those fields would have looked good for two years ... I said this wouldn’t look good in five years so we priced out the turf.”
The county commission had been preparing money for future repairs on the field.
“We are already planning for it to be replaced,” he said. “We said that even if no one else visits this place, we just want our kids to enjoy it.”
