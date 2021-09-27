MCMINN COUNTY
The Library Board will hold a meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library, located at 1289 Ingleside Avenue in Athens. This meeting is open to the public.
The Election Commission will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. in the Conference Room of the McMinn County Courthouse to conduct any election business to come before the board.
ETOWAH
The Utilities Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
The City Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
RICEVILLE
The Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a called meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office to discuss the 2020 CDBG Grant Project.
