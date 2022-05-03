Ron Brown, member of the Community Artists’ League (CAL), will be the featured artist in the Mayfield Gallery at the E.G. Fisher Public Library during the month of May.
Brown’s exhibit, entitled “Lay of the Land — Early Paintings,” opened Monday, May 2 and will close May 31. The exhibit is available for viewing during regular library business hours.
Brown is also noted for his knowledge of music from the 1920s through the ‘30s and has given several presentations of musical recordings in the past at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
For additional exhibit information call 423-507-9004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.