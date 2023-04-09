The Polk County Ramp Tramp Festival will celebrate 65 years of Ramps, Crafts and Bluegrass during the 2023 festival to be held April 21 and 22.
In 1958, a group of 4-H volunteers, 4-H members and young farmers and homemakers from Polk and Bradley counties hiked up Big Frog Mountain to harvest and feast on one of nature’s first mountain herbs. Although the trip up Big Frog Mountain is not a part of today’s Ramp Tramp Festival, the tradition continues in festival form at the Polk County 4-H Camp (Camp McCroy) in Reliance.
The 2023 festival committee is preparing for another Ramp Tramp Festival with activities and events. The special guests this year are The Warman Trio, who will be at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce Stage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday signing autographs and entertaining with their '40s, '50s and '60s rock and country hits.
The Ramp Tramp Festival will kick off on Friday night, April 21, at 6 p.m. with the festival’s “Bluegrass and Beans.” Bluegrass and gospel music will be performed by Double Cross Bluegrass and Connection 27. Guests can enjoy the music while feasting on white beans, fried potatoes and ramps, cornbread and raw ramps.
The music continues on Saturday with the main event kicking off at 10 a.m. with bluegrass music by The Misfits, followed by Fredonia Bluegrass at noon and Cedar Ridge at 1 p.m.
Craft vendors will be displaying and selling their handmade crafts with the tradition meal of ramps in eggs, country bacon, white beans, cornbread and potatoes being served from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Also, the traditional awards of oldest, youngest, largest, family and the one traveling the farthest will be presented.
For more information, call 423-338-4503 or visit the Ramp Festival website at www.ramptrampfestival.com or on Facebook at Polk County Ramp Tramp Festival.
The Polk County Ramp Tramp Festival is held at Camp McCroy, located at 1058 Highway 30 in Reliance in the Greasy Creek community of Polk County. All proceeds go to the operation and maintenance of the Polk County 4-H Camp (Camp McCroy).
