Hayden Smith could remember what his initial reaction was two years ago when then-new McMinn County head coach Randy Casey told him and his teammates that they would play in a TSSAA state tournament.
That idea is no longer a fantasy. It is a reality after the Cherokees outlasted visiting LaVergne for a 69-62 Class 4A sectional win Monday at McMinn County High School, with Smith leading the way in that game with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
For the first time since the 2010-2011 season, the Tribe is headed to Murfreesboro as one of the last eight teams in its classification still standing.
“It’s a big thing. We heard it from Coach Casey a lot when he got here,” said Smith, one of four seniors on this year’s group of Cherokees. “He told us that we were going to go (to state), and we all just looked at him like, ‘Man, we ain’t gonna listen to this guy.’ And now here we are. We’re going to state, and we’re trying to win it all. So it’s very enjoyable to realize that all this work came to pay off for us. That’s really it.”
The 2022-2023 Cherokees are the ninth boys’ basketball team in McMinn school history to advance to the state tournament. And they won Monday’s sectional with members of the legendary 1991 team in attendance, which was one of only two boys’ basketball teams in McMinn history to reach the state semifinals.
“It’s great to be part of it,” said Casey, going to state in his second season as head coach. “And these guys, everything that is going on is because of those guys in that (locker) room there and how hard they’ve worked. And they believed from day one, the day I walked through the door, they bought in, and they believed in everything that we’re doing. And this may be the best group of young men as far as off the court and on the court that I’ve ever coached.”
Along the way, this Tribe has amassed a 26-8 record, a No. 8 state ranking in the final Associated Press poll of the season and a sweep of District 5-4A regular-season and tournament championships and a Region 3-4A title.
“We talked about it, it’s just like changing the culture for the whole school, you know?” said Tucker Monroe, another senior who finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. “Every sport, really. We’re just trying to change the culture and just bring McMinn on the map, for sure.”
Point guard Davion Evans, another of the Tribe’s seniors who helped wrap up the sectional win by sinking his last six free throws, could still barely believe it after the final horn and the rushing of the court by the McMinn student section.
“Unbelievable. It feels awesome,” said Evans, who scored 11 points Monday. “It don’t feel real at all.”
The idea of heading to state, let alone the accomplishments on the way there, may have seemed somewhat farfetched as recently as November, when the Cherokees started the season 0-3, with all of those losses by double digits.
In fact, McMinn headed into the 2023 half of the season with a 9-6 record. But the Tribe hit its stride after the New Year, a stretch in which it is 17-2.
“We were grinding last year and we were grinding again at the beginning of this year, but we didn’t really take advantage until after Christmas, after the tournament, and that’s when we really took off,” Smith said.
As the Cherokees prepare for their trip next week to the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University, otherwise known as “The Glass House,” both Casey and the seniors who have led this landmark season made it clear that there is still business left to accomplish.
“We’re going to try to win it,” Monroe said. “We’re going up there, and it’s a business trip to Murfreesboro. Everybody looks at it as a vacation, but it’s a business trip for us. So we’re going to try to bring it home for sure.”
Almost as soon as the Cherokees were done winning their sectional, Casey said they were already wondering who they were playing next. As of Monday night, McMinn was still waiting for its draw, but it will begin the Class 4A state tournament either Tuesday, March 14, or Wednesday, March 15.
“We talk about being on top of the mountain,” Casey said. “Now we’ve gotten to the top of the mountain, how long are we going to stay? We plan on going there and staying the whole week. So that’s what those guys in there are going to talk about, is, ‘Coach, who we play? Who we got?’ Somebody asked me in there right now, ‘Who we got? Who we got? What are we doing?’ And that’s the thing, we’re not going there to take pictures and smile and be tourists. We’re going down there to win.”
As for how they plan to prepare, Caden Hester, another of the Cherokees’ seniors, does not believe the team will change much from what got it to state.
“We prepare the same way. It’s nothing different,” said Hester, who finished with nine points Monday. “This is still basketball, and we get a basketball, a court and a goal, and that’s been the same thing since day one. So just because we’re going to a different place, it doesn’t change much. We’re just going to play how we play and just let everything work out.”
Evens, for his part, plans to up his intensity the next week just that much more.
“Just to lock in even more,” Evans said. “Just go hard at practice every day, compete every day, and try to give it all and get that state ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.