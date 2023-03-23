NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s February 2023 unemployment remained unchanged at 3.5% for the fifth month in a row, according to the latest data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The state’s seasonally-adjusted jobless number has been at or below 3.5% since January 2022.
In a year-to-year comparison, the statewide unemployment rate is up 0.1 of a percentage point from 3.4% to 3.5%.
There were 4,800 new non-farm jobs reported across the state in February. The leisure and hospitality sector accounted for the largest number of new jobs, followed by the professional and business services sector and the government sector.
Between February 2022 and February 2023, Tennessee employers added 103,300 jobs to their payrolls. The leisure and hospitality sector businesses were responsible for the largest number of new jobs over the last year. The education and health services sector had the next largest year-to-year increase, followed by the professional and business services sector.
Across the United States, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate grew by 0.2 of a percentage point in February to 3.6%. When compared to the national rate one year ago, that current figure came in 0.2 of a percentage point lower.
April is National Second Chance Month and Tennessee’s Office of Reentry will hold events across the state to highlight the employment of justice-involved individuals.
Expungement consultations, state ID services, community resources, and second chance-friendly employers will be available in Jackson on April 6, Chattanooga on April 14, and Clarksville on April 21.
Job seekers in Tennessee looking for new employment, an opportunity to learn a new skill, or a pathway to earn a high school equivalency diploma can find resources by logging onto TNWorkReady.com
The state of Tennessee will release unemployment data for each of its 95 counties on Thursday, March 30, at 1:30 p.m. CDT.
