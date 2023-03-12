Grace and Mercy Ministries invites the public to a retirement celebration on Thursday, March 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cooke Ministry Center, located at 714 Walter Street in Athens. Light refreshments will be served.
Executive director and founder Tanya Murphy’s 13 years of service will be highlighted as she leaves. New executive director, Mary Jane Ballew, will be welcomed.
The ministry started when Murphy witnessed people who appeared homeless frequenting the back of an Athens supermarket, often sleeping on the ground with only blankets to protect them. She was certain they must be hungry, so she began a ministry distributing food from her vehicle. She began accepting donations from individuals, churches and other groups to help ease a burden within the community. Murphy continued her work, hoping for a building from which she could grow the program. In 2010, she became founder and facilitator of Grace and Mercy Ministries, which has operated from the Cooke Center since that date.
Grace and Mercy Ministries is a community outreach that seeks to meet physical, social and spiritual needs. The ministry is currently serving over 400 warm meals every week and accepts donations of money or food items.
Donations in honor of Murphy may be mailed to P.O. Box 1443, Athens, TN 37371, or brought to the celebration on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.