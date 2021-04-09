Athens City Middle School students held a parade on Wednesday for the residents of Morning Pointe Assisted Living Center.
ACMS Computer Science Teacher Sandy Starr said that it was a team effort with all of the related art teachers to perform this event with the entirety of the school’s student body.
“I felt like today was a wonderful day for both young and old,” Starr said. “I felt like there was joy being sent and received from different generations and it was wonderful to see the smiles on everybody’s faces.”
According to Starr, the school called it a Welcome Spring Parade.
“The life enrichment director at Morning Pointe wanted to bring a little joy to her residents and we wanted to remind our students to look past themselves and to care about others in the community, so the idea arose for us to walk around and that turned into a parade,” Starr stated. “The related arts department all worked closely together for the music, art, cheerleading, video and photos, so it was a great day.”
She noted that not only did all of the students of ACMS participate, but so did the teachers.
“There were over 500 people participating,” she expressed.
She believes this type of event is crucial for the development of educating children on the different age groups and needs in the community.
“It always helps us to look outside of ourselves. It gives joy when we are willing to step out and help others,” Starr said. “I think that opportunities like this are the most important things that we can do in our little society that exists inside the larger society.”
She hopes the students learn the joy of helping others and how much of an impact “the little things” can have on bringing a smile to someone else.
“I’m just so thankful that we have a principal and a school system that encourages us to think outside the box and partner with community organizations,” she noted.
