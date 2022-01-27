The deadline is approaching for inclusion in The Daily Post-Athenian’s Golden Anniversary Club.
The annual special section publishes each February and celebrates successful longterm marriages in the community.
“It’s quite an accomplishment to celebrate 50 years of marriage and we at The Daily Post-Athenian are very proud to showcase our 50th Golden Anniversary couples yearly,” DPA Special Projects/Events Director Tina Huckabey said.
The deadline to submit a Golden Anniversary announcement is Tuesday, Feb. 1 by noon. Couples must be married 50 years between Feb. 15, 2021 to Feb. 14, 2022.
Photo submission can be of the couple’s wedding or a recent photo.
Anyone interested in participating in the section can keep an eye on upcoming editions of The DPA to find the form they can use.
The Golden Anniversary form is in the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday editions of the newspaper. Interested parties can also print the form from The DPA’s Facebook page.
Basic information about the couple and their wedding date is required, along with a photo.
“We hope everyone who can participate in this will so that we can spotlight those folks who have achieved this milestone,” Huckabey added.
Entries should include the couple’s name, address and contact information (address and contact information will not be printed), as well as wedding date. Include information about children, grandchildren and great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Participants can also share the stories of how and when their courtship began and their wedding day.
Photos can be mailed with information to The Daily Post-Athenian, Attn: 50 Years, P.O. Box 340, Athens, TN 37371-0340 or e-mailed to dewey.morgan@ dailypostathenian.com
