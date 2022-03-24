This coming Saturday, local students will have the opportunity to pick up a free prom dress or tuxedo at Christ Community Church.
The 10th annual Prom Shop is set for this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church located on Congress Parkway in Athens.
Volunteers have been busy at work this week steaming dresses and getting the area prepared for the event.
It is open to anyone from 8th grade through college age who needs a dress or tuxedo for an event. There are no income level requirements to get a an outfit.
Program Coordinator Edna Lunsford said that she’s confident there will be plenty of dresses and tuxedos for anyone interested, even though the expectation is that there will be a lengthy line to get in.
“I don’t want anybody to see the line and get discouraged,” she said. “It’s first come, first serve basis, but we have plenty of dresses.”
There will also be the opportunity for girls to pick up jewelry and accessories, guys to claim ties and everyone to get shoes as well.
Lunsford said interested parties can arrive at the church during the designated times Saturday and there will be two lines — one at the front of the church for the girls and another in the breezeway behind the main building for the guys.
There are 14 dressing rooms for girls and two for guys, so only a certain number of people will be allowed in at one time.
She said when people get in line, they’ll be given a registration form to fill out and receive a number. When their number is called, they can match up with a volunteer and select up to three dresses to try on.
Once the dress is selected, they can choose shoes and accessories and then head out to allow someone else in. If anyone is in need of only one or two items (such as only a tie or only shoes), Lunsford said they can also accommodate them.
Anyone under 18 years old must have a parent or guardian accompany them and Lunsford noted that refreshments will be given out free of charge courtesy of the Athens Civitan Club.
“Nobody is turned away,” Lunsford said. “We’re just honored to be able to do this. I’m awed the Father would do this.”
She said fliers have gone out to 29 schools, covering McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Rhea, Loudon, Polk, Bradley and Hamilton counties. Any homeschooled student is eligible as well, along with college students at Tennessee Wesleyan University or Lee University.
“We want to be supportive of everybody,” she said.
