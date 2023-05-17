Memorial Day is fast approaching and the City of Athens will honor the memory of those who served and passed away with a ceremony.
According to McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5146 in Athens will host a Memorial Day event at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29.
There are typically also ceremonies in Decatur and Etowah and more information is planned for a future edition of The DPA.
“The names of the deceased that have passed away over the past year will be read and I believe there will be a firing detail, a flag will be folded and taps will be played,” Peglow stated of the Athens ceremony. “It will be a pretty somber occasion. It is a time where we remember those who have passed.”
In preparation for Memorial Day, Peglow plans to set up flags around the courthouse square. Those who would like to participate can join Peglow at the Market Park Pavilion at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
In the event of rain, the flag planting will be postponed to an undetermined date which will be announced later.
“Veterans usually help me out but I would love to have as many people as I can who are interested,” she stated. “You don’t have to sign up or anything, just show up at the pavilion at 8 a.m. if you are interested.”
Peglow encouraged everyone to participate in the Memorial Day events, especially if they happen to have a family member who served in the military.
“If (a veteran) passed away and they are from McMinn County, their name is going to be read,” she stated. “They didn’t have to be a member of the VFW, American Legion or any organization. If they were a veteran and they passed away their name will be read and they will be honored. I hope the families come, out as well as everyone else, including the young members of the community that are veterans or on active duty because these are their brothers and sisters in arms that we are remembering.”
Peglow hopes that everyone realizes that their service isn’t forgotten and is being honored.
“I hope the community comes out and supports their veterans and honors their memory,” Peglow expressed. “We take for granted so many things, like the right to vote. Without people going out and working the polls we don’t have the right to vote. We take for granted the right to a jury trial but without jurors we don’t have a jury trial. It’s our civic duty and veterans understand that. We (veterans) took it a step farther. The veterans who passed away stepped up to the plate and did more and I hope that when people come out and see them it will inspire them to go out and do more for their country.”
Other upcoming veteran-related events include Women’s Veterans Day on June 12 and Flag Day for the Kids on June 14. Those interested in participating in the children’s flag day should contact Peglow by contacting the Veteran Services Office at {span}(423) 744-1605{/span}.
