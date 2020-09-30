A body was reportedly found at the Athens Lodge off Interstate 75 Exit 49 earlier this week.
On Monday, just after midnight, officers from the Athens Police Department were dispatched to the Athens Lodge on Liberty Branch Road in reference to suspicious activity.
The Athens Lodge is currently shut down by a court order declaring it to be a nuisance property, pending a formal hearing in October. Under the terms of this order, no one is allowed to be on the property.
However, a caller told dispatchers they witnessed a vehicle drive down the one-way road toward the Lodge and went to investigate. Upon walking toward the Lodge, the caller saw a person running away from the building and called the police.
Officers responded to the area and found running water inside the laundry room of the building. They also reportedly located a man — later identified as Danny Lee Dawson of Athens — in a recess behind one of the walls.
Dawson was deceased and, based on the investigation thus far, APD officials noted that it appears that he was attempting to remove copper components from the building and was accidentally electrocuted in the process. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
The police department asks that anyone with information about this incident contact Det. Nick Purkey at 423- 744-2700, Option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.