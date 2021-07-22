Dave Bowers, general manager of Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Center, has announced the addition of Shay Moore as the new office manager in Etowah.
“We are very excited to have someone of Shay’s caliber, who has a wide variety of experience in office settings, join Serenity Funeral Home. We expect Shay to do great things,” commented Bowers.
Moore graduated from Bradley High School in 1989 and has worked for the majority of her career in the medical field as an office manager.
“I feel that I have looked for my whole life for the right job and that I have finally found a home with Serenity Funeral Home,” Moore said. “I have always wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and I have come to realize that assisting families during their time of sorrow and loss, and helping to make the process as worry free as possible, is a rewarding career and one that I am blessed to be a part of.”
Moore spent many years abroad, returning to Tennessee in 2017. She has lived everywhere from Washington, D.C. to Michigan to Vicenza, Italy.
She now lives in Etowah with her mother, Karen, and enjoys the time she has on the weekends with her two nieces, Destinee and Dezire. Moore loves to sing when the opportunity arises and has several awards for acting in community theatre.
