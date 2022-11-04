Renovation plans for two McMinn County Schools are crystallizing and construction could start in less than a year. The McMinn County School Board and McMinn County Commission met for a joint facilities meeting on Oct. 27 to hear the newest plans from Sam Moser and Main Street Studio Architects.
The joint committee had, at its previous meeting, made the determination to focus renovation efforts on Riceville and Englewood elementary schools as the first step instead of the previous wide-ranging plans. During the meeting, Moser laid out his staff’s initial plans for each school and what work would need to be done.
He noted that those plans are estimates at this point and would be refined and possibly changed as the progress moves on and they focus in more.
Riceville Elementary School
Among the plans for Riceville, Moser proposed building a gym that would accommodate 800 students at once, eight to 10 new classrooms, a new entry area with “supporting administration/office areas,” new storage areas, new parking and a new vehicle circulation plan so that vehicles won’t have to overflow out onto Highway 11.
He also proposed a cafeteria and kitchen expansion that would accommodate 700 students. It would involve “interior renovation using existing facilities and facilities vacated by gymnasium.”
He noted that after talking to school personnel, on average, students only have about 17 minutes to eat with the current setup.
“With the cafeteria moving out to newer components, we would take the square footage left from that vacated area and could possibly accommodate additional classrooms or teacher work areas,” Moser said.
The vehicle circulation plan, according to Moser, would be a loop similar to what was first suggested.
“One of the things we had proposed was a new loop road,” he said. “That’s one of the things we would look at as well.”
This plan, as is the same with the Englewood plan, would eliminate all portable buildings at the school.
Included in the plans for Englewood would be building an estimate of 32 new classrooms, constructing a new library and media center, a new cafeteria and kitchen that could accommodate 600 students, new teacher work areas, new administration/office areas, new required restrooms, new storage areas, new mechanical and electrical areas, new parking and a new vehicle circulation method.
Moser also talked with the joint committee about what the schedule looks like moving forward.
He said his hope is that November of 2022 through March of 2023 will be used for programming and schematic design. That includes developing more exact square footage, lay out classrooms and finalize plans for vehicle circulation. He said meetings will continue between Main Street and the joint committee the entire way.
Then, April through May of 2023 would be design development, May through July of 2023 would be drawing up design documents and bidding would be planned for and run August through September of 2023.
Then, Moser said, construction would likely get started in September of 2023.
The first couple sets of plans that were more wide-ranging were scrapped due to cost being prohibitive and Moser said they’ll have a better idea of the new cost of just renovating these two schools during the programming and schematic design phase.
“By March, we should be very close on a number,” he said.
