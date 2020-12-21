Members of law enforcement helped brighten Christmas for local children last week.
On Friday, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and representatives from several other law enforcement agencies held the annual Shop With A Cop event at Walmart.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the event is a great partnership between the sheriff’s department and Walmart and has been for several years.
“They are always accommodating every year,” Guy expressed. “They take care of us and they take care of the kids.”
The event allows schools to determine students who belong to low income households to shop with officers for Christmas gifts for themselves and family members.
“I think this is our sixth or seventh year in a row to do this. Our staff is always looking forward to it and we have other agencies come to participate with us every year,” Guy said. “This year we have the Athens Police Department, the National Guard, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) with us this year.”
Guy stated that Shop With A Cop is a community event that warms everyone’s heart, especially with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this year.
“I think the officers enjoy it as much as the children do,” Guy said. “I think there are probably a few more families in need this year due to COVID. We have been very blessed.”
The funding was increased this year due to a golf tournament held by E&E Manufacturing.
“We are able to serve more children this year,” Guy noted. “This is just a great event and it is always a wonderful event where we always appreciate all of the support that we get.”
Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch agreed with Guy on his thoughts about the event.
“We all look forward to doing this every year,” Couch said. “The sheriff’s department puts in a lot of work to make this event happen and I appreciate that they keep inviting us out to participate as well.”
One of the students who was participating in the event, Chase Gloyn, shared his thoughts on the event.
“It is really fun to have cops here because you just shop at Walmart,” Gloyn said. “It is really appreciated. I am excited about this because of how they protect us and how they serve us here.”
The first Shop with a Cop event took place locally in 2013. Two children from each school in McMinn County are chosen by their school and they receive a $100 gift card to buy any toy or item they desire.
