While the weather may be cold currently, Bicentennial Park has a full lineup of tournaments booked starting from March 6 and going through Aug. 21.
According to McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, that was the intended plan for the facility.
“We planned to help bring in tourism with the athletic facilities and it has definitely been successful,” Gentry said. “It is not just servicing those tournaments, but it is beneficial to our local teams so now they don’t have to drive home on two or three hour trips, thanks to the facilities they can be home in 15 minutes.”
He noted the park has really enhanced tournament play in the region.
“There really wasn’t anything in play between Knoxville and Chattanooga hosting a lot of the tournaments on turf fields, so our central location has really been a draw between the Chattanooga and Knoxville areas,” he expressed. “They like being able to come to Athens and play against teams they normally wouldn’t get to play against.”
Multiple teams are currently utilizing the facility, such as TWU’s lacrosse teams, TWU’s soccer teams for practice, middle school baseball teams, McMinn County High School rugby, an adult rugby team called McMinn Highlanders, and more.
“It is just packed,” he expressed. “We are excited ... We made a sizable investment hoping they would be.”
He noted the facilities are even full during the fall and late summer with children playing flag football.
“We are proud to host that league ... It is a challenge to host everybody’s schedule but that is a challenge that we welcome,” Gentry said. “Every day people are calling to schedule times on those fields.”
One of the current plans they would like to do to the facility is convert two of their natural fields over to being turf fields.
“Two are natural grass and though we like natural grass they do not drain well,” he noted. “We would love to eventually switch them to turf. We have a preliminary grant submittal to the state coming next summer to apply for that, which we will hopefully be able to use to turf the remaining outfields.”
He noted that it will be a couple year project due to how the grant process goes.
Another addition they are currently working on is being funded through donations.
“We are currently taking donations to put batting cages into the facility,” Gentry said. “A lot of people have expressed interest in getting batting cages, especially during the tournaments.”
Those who are interested in donating for the batting cages may do so by contacting the mayor’s office.
“We are really pleased with the community’s acceptance of the facility,” Gentry said. “It makes you proud that our citizens have something very special to be proud of.”
