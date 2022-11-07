Early voting has concluded and now both McMinn and Meigs counties gearing up towards election day on Tuesday.
According to McMinn County Administrator of Elections Teanna McKinney, McMinn County had a total of 5,640 early votes cast.
“The turnout was about what I expected it to be,” McKinney said. “2018 had an open governor seat and I didn’t think we would have that many but we did have more than 2014.”
She believes election day may see a similar total in votes.
“It looks like a third of the votes came from Athens city,” she said. “For those interested in voting on election day, you will need your state or federal ID and then go to your assigned polling location that is assigned by your residential address. The only thing will be that City Park will be voting at Keith (Memorial United Methodist) Church in the Ensminger Room, which is the brick building behind the sanctuary, due to construction going on at the school.”
McKinney encouraged all registered voters to participate in the election. She also provided a small announcement related to the voting machines.
“Not everything will show up on the screen and there is an orange bar at the bottom of three different screens that you will have to hit to see the rest of the ballot,” she noted. “It does note that it is a scroll bar and we do have signs posted, so if anyone happens to not see who or what they intend to vote for then they will need to stop and ask someone.”
Meigs County Administrator of Elections Judy McAllister stated the county had 1,564 votes during the early voting period.
“The numbers were about what I expected to see in this election,” McAllister stated. “I would like to see 100% of our voters attend election night.”
Like McKinney, she provided a reminder to anyone who wishes to participate in voting on election day.
“They will need to bring either their state or federal photo ID,” she noted. “Our polls open at 9 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.