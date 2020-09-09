The City of Athens is preparing to obtain the necessary financing to build a new consolidated elementary school.
The Athens City Council will decide on Tuesday whether it will authorize a $35 million loan to pay for the first phase of a project to build a new elementary school on the campus of the existing City Park Elementary School. Upon completion, the project will lead to the closure of all four current Athens elementary schools in favor of a new kindergarten through fifth grade complex across the street from the city’s middle school.
The resolution to be considered by the Council essentially authorizes the city to incur debt by way of a low interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The resolution is a requirement of the USDA loan.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner confirmed at Tuesday night’s Council study session that the city has officially obtained the USDA loan.
“We did secure the funding just a few weeks ago and we are locked in at 2.25% (interest rate) for 40 years,” explained Sumner.
The city intends to pay debt service on the school loan through a combination of sales and property tax revenue and anticipated savings from Athens City School due to the consolidation. The Council is expected to consider a property tax increase as part of its 2021-22 budget.
The loan is ready to be allocated for the project upon completion of the final construction bid package, which is expected within the next few weeks, according to Sumner.
“(This is) all leading up to Dec. 14 when we will have a joint City Council and School Board meeting to approve those bids, and then shovels in the ground Dec. 21,” said Sumner.
