McMinn County Juvenile Services Director Melissa Hughes presented her 2020-21 annual report at the Athens City Council’s November study session.
The department served 488 youths during the year, with a recidivism rate of 6.7%.
“That means that, out of the total number of children that came through court, only 6.7% returned,” she explained.
Of the total number of youths served, there were 164 from Athens. Also from among the total, there were 258 youths living in single-parent households and 138 living with someone other than their parents.
Broken down by school among the 164 Athens youths served, there were 114 who attend McMinn County High School; 28 attending Athens City Middle School; six from city elementary schools; 10 who were home-schooled; and six who had already graduated.
These Athens youths were referred by the following agencies: Athens Police Department — 63; city school resource officers — 22; and McMinn County High School SROs, Tennessee Highway Patrol and other elementary-level schools — 79 combined.
The leading reason for referrals countywide was truancy with 181 cases.
“I really believe that is due to a lot of the online learning during COVID,” said Hughes, who noted there were only 30 cases of truancy last year.
Other leading referrals included 87 cases of tobacco possession; 60 cases of violation of probation; 31 cases of unruly children; 28 cases of assault; 27 cases of disorderly conduct; 18 runaways; 16 cases of possession of marijuana; 16 cases of assault by domestic violence; and 15 cases of vandalism.
The department contributed 1,346 hours of community service, with 758 1/2 hours of that total coming from inside the Athens city limits — equal to a monetary value of $5,499.13.
There were 20 commitments during the year — down from 27 a year prior.
“That is children who are placed in custody through the juvenile court and that is when all resources have been exhausted and there’s no other option other than to place them in custody of the state,” explained Hughes.
The department made 136 referrals to outside agencies that provide various forms of treatment and counseling.
There were 155 alcohol and drug referrals to juvenile court — down from 189 last year.
Hughes noted that juvenile court suspended its operations from December 2020 to March 2021.
“So, for four months, no cases, unless they were an emergency-based case, came through the juvenile court,” she said. “I anticipate our numbers would have been much higher if the courts had not been closed. Our office was open all year-round, but we didn’t get any new cases during that time.”
