Friendly City Festivals invites the public to celebrate “esprit de corps” and gather Saturday, May 7 for the season opener of Athens’ free summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion in downtown Athens.
Back by popular demand, Rolling Thunder headlines the first event. “These rocking soldiers were such a hit with our crowd, we knew we had to bring them back,” said festival organizer Meredith Willson.
Rolling Thunder is a group of performers from the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band (283d Army Band), which for more than 50 years has taken great pride in entertaining the soldiers, military families and civilians of the Fort Benning, Columbus, Ga. and Phenix City, Ala. communities.
The band's performances create esprit de corps among soldiers and veterans, as well as provide patriotic spirit within the civilian community, according to organizers. The band supports the mission and lives by the motto of the Maneuver Center of Excellence, "One Force, One Fight,” and represents the MCoE as the "Sound of the Force.”
Opening for Rolling Thunder is The Never Too Late Band (NTL), a classic rock band that plays an extensive list of danceable rock hits.
Included are songs from The Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Marshall Tucker Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rolling Stones and many other ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s rockers.
The Never Too Late Band has its origins in Roseville, Calif. Formed in 2007 by McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Amato, the band toured for many years in Northern California and Nevada. After relocating to East Tennessee, Amato joined back up with California NTL bassist Paul Semenoff.
Rounding out the quartet is veteran lead guitarist and touring musician Stewart Hilton as well as McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy and long time session and touring drummer Tim Carlton.
Sounds of Summer has a simple purpose – to provide free live music in Athens' historic downtown, creating a party for the community. The 2022 season offers a free show the first Saturday of the month from May through September, and then concludes following Pumpkintown on Saturday, Oct. 8.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion. Interested parties can bring their blankets and chairs, cash for food trucks and the whole family to enjoy the full season:
Saturday, May 7 – Never Too Late Band opening for Rolling Thunder
Saturday, June 4, MooFest – Tim Decker and Tennessee River opening for EmiSunshine
Saturday, July 2 – Sweet Georgia Sound
Saturday, Aug. 6 – Tim Hughes Quartet opening for Will Boyd and Kelle Jolly
Saturday, Sept. 3 – Kinslee Melhorn opening for September Song
Saturday, Oct. 8, Pumpkintown – The Dexter Thomas Band
More information about Sounds of Summer and other Friendly City Festivals, MooFest and Pumpkintown, is available online at willsonthropic.org and on Facebook facebook.com/friendlycityfestivals
