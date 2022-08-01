Athens Police Chief Freddy Schultz highlighted the highest crime clearance percentage in department history as he went over the recent Crime in Tennessee report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
The report also showed a decrease in total cases, but an increase in arrests, along with the clearance number.
“We were pleased with those numbers. It was the highest that the police department has ever had,” Schultz said of the clearance rate. “We had a change in our reporting system and even with that we did pretty well. In fact if that change hadn’t happened we probably would have had a better cleared percentage.”
The APD reported a drop of 93 total cases from their previous rate in 2020, however the total number of arrests made in 2021 increased by 65. Their clearance rate rose from 52.84% in 2020 to 55.19%.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) collects crime data from each department across the state for its annual Crime in Tennessee report. TBI officials stress each year that those numbers should only be used to track a department’s progress each year, not to compare one department to another.
Schultz noted the report is equal to a goal they set each year with the hope and intention being to provide a higher clearance rate. That rate shows the number of cases no longer needing to be investigated, whether through it being solved, the victim no longer pursuing charges or some other factor.
“Our crime numbers have been rising since COVID and now due to inflation our numbers have continued to rise,” Schultz noted. “We are starting to get back out from COVID and then inflation hit and that caused some things to start spiking due to the economy. I was actually surprised that our number went up because we really had no way of monitoring what the TBI numbers would reflect, so I was kind of surprised by this.”
Schultz stressed that the increase in crimes was happening around the entire country and not just in Athens.
“It is this way throughout the nation. Everybody’s crime numbers are going up,” he expressed. “I’m really proud of my officers. They continue to work hard to close these things out and that is something that we are going to strive every year to do and hopefully next year we will be the same or even better than we were this year.”
According to the TBI report, there were 168 total domestic violence reports in 2021 for the APD with 118 of them cleared.
In 2020, there were 199 reported domestic violence incidents with 137 of them cleared.
The majority of the domestic violence reports were simple assaults in 2021 with 133 offenses reported and 93 cleared.
The number of aggravated assaults for last year was 26 reported offenses and 19 cleared.
In non-domestic violence crimes against people, aggravated assault and simple assault remained the highest reported offenses with 70 incidents of aggravated assault, which had 54 cleared incidents, and 279 reported offenses of simple assault that had 176 cleared.
In 2020, there were 122 aggravated assaults reported and 74 cleared, while there were 319 simple assaults reported and 183 cleared.
In the crimes against property category, the three largest categories were shoplifting, false pretenses and theft from a motor vehicle.
A total of 204 offenses were reported for shoplifting in 2021 with 119 being cleared.
In 2020, the number of shoplifting offenses was 232 with 121 reported cleared.
The total number of false pretenses reported last year was 178 with 96 offenses reported clear.
In 2020, the number of false pretenses was 162 with 69 offenses cleared.
The number of thefts from motor vehicles reported in 2021 was 157 with 11 offenses reported clear.
In 2020, the number of reported thefts from motor vehicles was 108 with 20 reported clear.
In the category of crimes against society, there were two main areas of impact: drug/narcotics and drug/narcotic equipment.
APD reported 332 drug/narcotic violations last year with 287 offenses being cleared.
In 2020, there were 310 violations reported with 274 of them cleared.
For drug/narcotic equipment violations, the department reported 302 offenses and 269 cleared.
The previous year saw 286 offenses reported and 256 cleared.
