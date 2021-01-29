The United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties will be offering emergency COVID-19 rent and mortgage assistance to McMinn County residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All applicants must be 18 years of age or older and reside in McMinn County. This program is for renters and homeowners whose employment income has been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So many of our neighbors in our community are struggling and have fallen behind on their rent or mortgage due to job loss, furloughs, reduced wages and some who have had to choose between going to work or staying home with their children who are in virtual schooling,” said United Way President and CEO Paige Zabo. “This is a very challenging time for so many working families and this program will help them recover from the financial distress from the pandemic.”
Applications can be picked up at Coordinated Charities and the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA beginning Monday, Feb. 1. Applications are also available on the United Way website by clicking on the COVID-19 tab at www.uwmcminn-meigs.com
All completed applications can be dropped off at Coordinated Charities, Athens-McMinn Family YMCA or mailed to United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, P.O. Box 1681, Athens, TN 37371. Applications are not available at the United Way office.
For questions regarding the application or program, call 423-435-5904.
