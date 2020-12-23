After the Friendly Fellow Club baskets were packed Monday night, it was student volunteers on Tuesday morning who helped deliver those baskets to families in need.
Four student volunteers shared their thoughts on the event, starting with Danyul Belton.
“This event makes you feel great,” Belton expressed. “Giving back to the people who support me when I play football and everything that I do just feels great to help out the people who support me.”
He believes the event this year is particularly necessary due to the impact of COVID-19.
“Everybody is struggling throughout this COVID event and I feel that this helps out a lot of people,” Belton said. “Anybody who couldn’t do stuff because of COVID, because their job shut down or they couldn’t buy food, this event is much needed and they need this.”
The second student to share their thoughts was Caden Hester, who also believes in giving to the community.
“People who need food and need supplies, you are supplying that need,” said Hester. “People can’t get out as much and people are more scared of getting out of their car, so giving the food to them instead of them having to come to us is a blessing.”
Jordan Lane also believes the event is vital during the pandemic this year.
“People need food now more than ever and it has been a hard year for everybody, no matter your status or your income,” Lane said. “This is helping out anybody who needs help, who needs food, a little extra push to get through the holidays and this is what Christmas is all about.”
He believes people should give to those who have impacted their lives or who are in need of help.
“With everything that is going on this is a great thing for the community,” he expressed.
Jackub Wilcox was the final student to express his thoughts and he talked about how the event supports the community.
“I felt that we needed to be out here helping people and that is what we are out here doing. It is amazing,” Wilcox exclaimed. “Because we have to stay in our houses or take the risk of going out and getting sick, which would bring it to your family, it is good that people can stay in their cars and we can help them and try to prevent the spread of the sickness.”
Wilcox is grateful for the opportunity to help his community.
“I’m really glad to be here helping,” he expressed. “I want to do this for the community. It’s not all about me, it is about the people and I am glad to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.