A fatal car wreck claimed the lives of two individuals last Friday on Highway 310 in Etowah.
According to reports, a 1999 Toyota Camry collided with a 2006 Montana minivan around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
The driver — identified as Joseph M. Millsaps, 29, of Etowah — along with his passenger — identified as Harold Williams, 51, of Englewood — who were in the Toyota Camry passed away at the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.
The van that was involved in the incident had six children as occupants, along with the driver.
Emergency personnel transported four juveniles and one adult from the scene to Starr Regional Medical Center in Etowah.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, “vehicle one (the Camry) was traveling eastbound on Highway 310. Vehicle two (the van) was traveling westbound on Highway 310. Vehicle one, while negotiating a curve, went into a skid and crossed over the center line. Vehicle one struck vehicle two.”
Responders to the scene were the Etowah City Fire Department, the Etowah City Police Department, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Etowah Rural Fire Department and the Englewood Rural Fire Department with Etowah Rural Firefighter John Lipps in charge of the scene.
