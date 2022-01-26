A historic location in Meigs County is a possibility to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Tennessee State Review Board has announced it will meet to examine proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places today.
Beginning at 10 a.m. eastern, the meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC), located at 2941 Lebanon Road in Nashville, as well as virtually. The public is invited to attend the meeting.
Copies of draft nominations to be examined at the meeting and instructions for attending virtually can be found on the THC National Register web page at https://www.tn.gov/historicalcommission/federal-programs/national-register.html
The board will vote on four nominations from across the state. Those nominations that are found to meet the criteria will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places at the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The nominations are:
• Georgetown Road (Trail of Tears segment), Meigs County
• Benevolent Cemetery, Rutherford County
• Emory Place Historic District (Boundary Increase and Additional Documentation), Knox County
• Howell Nurseries, Knox County
Other business at the meeting will be the review and re-assessment of the The Hibbettage, Davidson County; Newton Copeland Richards House, Shelby County; and Sevierville Masonic Lodge, Sevier County for potential removal from the National Register.
The State Review Board is composed of 13 people with backgrounds in American history, architecture, archaeology or related fields. It also includes members representing the public.
The National Register program was authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The Tennessee Historical Commission administers the program in Tennessee.
Learn more about THC at http://tnhistoricalcommission.org and for more information about the National Register meeting contact Rebecca Schmitt at Rebecca.schmitt@tn.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.