A non-profit will be assisting area residents in setting up lemonade stands to raise money later this month.
On July 17, Isaiah 117 House supporters across Tennessee and other expansion states will host lemonade stands to raise money and awareness for the ministry.
Work is currently in progress to build an Isaiah House near Englewood that will cover both McMinn and Monroe counties.
“We currently have 42 lemonade stands planned across our two counties. We also have some business partners giving proceeds from drink sales and tips to support this project,” Isaiah 117 House Lemonade Stand Committee Chair Christie Amburn said. “Last year, this fundraiser raised over $22,000 for our house and we hope this year’s can double that.
Amburn noted that while the stands will be primarily for lemonade, that’s not necessarily the extent of what will be sold at them.
“Many of our stands will offer a variety of lemonades as well as home-baked goodies. A couple are including rummage sales with their stands,” Amburn explained. “Some groups are raising money ahead of July 17 with activities like walk-a-thons, cookie sales and online auctions. We have some virtual lemonade stands that involve people picking a numbered lemon and donated that number of dollars. Groups are being very creative about involving their stakeholders and recruiting support.”
Amburn encouraged people in the local community to come out and support the lemonade stands wherever they see them.
“We’ve encouraged lemonade stand hosts to set goals for their fundraising. Some smaller groups have set goals in $50 increments because $50 provides one child with clothes or shoes,” she said. “Some larger groups have set loftier goals to raise enough money to furnish a bedroom, an outdoor play set or the kitchen cabinets for the house.
“We hope that every Monroe and McMinn county resident who leaves home on July 17 encounters and supports at least one lemonade stand and leaves knowing the mission of Isaiah 117 House.”
As for the local house itself, Amburn said progress is being made on it.
“Our house is in pre-construction phase. Land was generously donated in Englewood and is currently being cleared,” she said. “A groundbreaking ceremony for the house will be scheduled soon. This location is located about 15-20 minutes from the Monroe County Department of Children’s Services office and about 15-20 minutes from the McMinn County DCS office.”
However, the organization is still providing benefits to local children even without the physical structure.
“While we don’t have a finished home, we still serve children, caseworkers and foster families by providing clothing, blankets, car seats, food, etc. when local children are in DCS custody,” she said.
Isaiah 117 House is a non-profit that provides physical and emotional support to children when they’ve been removed from their homes and are awaiting foster care placement. In the best case scenario, children are placed in a matter of hours. In the worst case scenario, it can take days.
During this time, children sit in a DCS office and wait.
“Isaiah 117 House gives them a clean, inviting place to stay where trained volunteers shower them with love and kindness,” Amburn said. “We support the caseworker by giving him/her a place to work, meals to eat and emotional support while they try work on paperwork and try to find a foster placement. We also support foster families by ensuring they have what they need (car seats, diapers, formula, clothing for children) when taking in these children.”
The flagship home for Isaiah 117 is located in Carter County. There are currently several open homes and several homes in planning or construction phases across Tennessee and other states.
More information about the origin of Isaiah 117 House can be found at www.isaiah117house.com or interested parties can contact Project Coordinator Jennifer Collins at Jennifer.collins@isaiah 117house.com or 423-519-3393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.