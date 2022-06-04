The City of Niota is getting ready to hold informational sessions to get word out about the town.
The sessions are currently scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Niota Depot just before their usual 6 p.m. Bingo nights, beginning in July.
“We saw a great opportunity to add these sessions to our Bingo nights,” said Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson. “We’ve had a pretty good turnout for Bingo, so the mayor (Lois Preece) thought it would be a good opportunity to share information with the public that is needed but not always readily available.”
The sessions will contain information about the community, what is near and available to the community, and various resources.
“For instance, on July 8 we will have Niota School Principal Teresa Blevins provide back to school information such as shot records, school physicals and a school supply list,” Anderson said. “So before each Bingo game, which is the second Friday of the month, we will have different organizations or speakers provide information.”
In addition to the back to school information, July 8 will also feature Niota Police Chief Tim Davis, who will go over new state laws.
“The mayor didn’t want to miss an opportunity to present these types of information to the public,” Anderson noted. “We thought this would be a great way to spread the word and bring awareness to the community.”
She hopes the informational sessions will have a significant impact on the community.
“We currently have a lineup for each month through November but we are always looking for more information that would benefit the community,” she expressed. “If anyone would like to speak about a topic that would be beneficial to the whole community, then please come to the office or call city hall at 423-568-2584.”
Preece expressed her interest in having more speakers who may want to make a presentation during the sessions.
“Things may not follow through as they have planned or people may not want to speak for the allotted time, so we will gladly take more people who are interested in sharing information,” Preece said. “Once more, please keep in mind that we are only accepting speakers who have topics that will benefit the community. I am anxious to hear from other community members about topics they would like for us to explore and talk about.”
The current list of planned sessions after July are: Aug. 12: Tennessee Overhill; Sept. 9: Joe Guy on the history of the Niota Depot, Tyler Boyd on Niota and the history of the 19th Amendment, and information for the Fried Green Tomato Festival; Oct. 7: McMinn County Mayor John Gentry and State Rep. Mark Cochran; and Nov. 11: service organizations, including the Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and the Pilot Club.
“We hope that people will come out and have a great time playing Bingo,” Anderson expressed. “We have had a lot of response stating that it is a great family night out, it’s inexpensive, they get to have fun and now in addition to having fun everyone can learn about the community around them and what it has to offer.”
