The McMinn County UT Extension Office will soon be moving into the new McMinn Higher Education Building.
According to UT Extension Agent Tim Woods, they are excited to be able to relocate.
“We have been in our current location on College Street since 1977 where we have limited parking and no large meeting room, so we are excited to move into the new place,” Woods said. “We are looking forward to working with Cleveland State (Community College) and TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) and being able to hold most of our classes and events at the Higher Education Center.”
He noted some exceptions that would not be held at the new location.
“Our livestock shows and things involving our cattle programs and other live animals will not be held at that location,” Woods noted. “With all three of the higher education institutions in one building, I think, nowhere else in the state has that happened — or in the nation that I know of — so I think it’s going to be a great partnership for all three of us.”
The center will also provide a location to host 4H events.
“Our 4H members for grades 4-12, by coming to events at the center, will help them become more familiar with the building and I think that should help with recruitment for these 4H members’ further education between the three entities that will occupy the building,” Woods noted. “It is a win for all of us ... As an extension we will be able to assist students who complete their degrees at Cleveland State that wish to attend one of the UT campuses across the state to continue their education.”
Woods noted they are currently waiting on a date for furniture delivery to the new location.
“My goal was to be in there by the first of May to do business,” he stated. “We are hoping to start moving some things next week, so hopefully we will be in there by May 10 at the latest. That is our goal.”
Originally known as CAMBI (Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Business Innovation), the center is planned to focus on technical education training and will house the McMinn County University of Tennessee Extension Institute of Agriculture, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Athens (TCAT) Athens and Cleveland State Community College.
Planning for the center has been in motion for several years, but a groundbreaking ceremony in September of 2019 began the process of actually building the structure.
Expectations at the time were for the center to be completed by early 2021 and the partner agencies are beginning to plan to move in now.
