Allen H. Carter and Ray “Sleepy” Grant were recently honored in a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated basketball court at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA.
According to YMCA CEO/Executive Director Bradi Sewell, back in 1973 to 1975 Allen H. and Valerie Carter were involved in helping raise the funds and the awareness that made this YMCA a reality for Athens.
“They believed that the Athens-McMinn YMCA would be a place where all kids and families could go and that having a place like this, according to Valerie, would be a good thing to this community,” Sewell said. “Probably never realizing at the time the impact this would have on their own son later in his life.”
In 1975, Ray “Sleepy” Grant moved to Tennessee from Ohio to play basketball at Hiwassee College.
Upon completing junior college, Grant went to Tennessee Wesleyan College (now University) and obtained a job at the Athens-McMinn YMCA upon graduation TWU.
“Sleepy has been credited by countless people in this area with being one of the most influential people in their lives when they were younger,” Sewell expressed. “All of those stories, the thing that they have in common is this YMCA. Sleepy treated all kids in his programs with dignity, respect, kindness and he made sure they felt like they belonged here. He modeled good character and strong morals to everyone within his programs. So many things that our staff do today have been modeled because of the ground work that Sleepy Grant laid within this program so many years ago ... Because of the influences his dad and Sleepy had on his life, Allen Carter made a major gift to this YMCA by donating this beautiful basketball court in memory of his beloved dad Allen H. Carter and to his lifelong mentor and friend, Ray ‘Sleepy’ Grant.”
Allen Carter also took some time to reflect on the impact his father and Grant had on him and other youth in the community.
“There is nobody who has better interpersonal skills in this world than Ray Grant,” Carter expressed. “He used to pick us up in the red Y bus at Ingleside School and we used to come straight here. I love when people come up and say that Ray Grant is like my daddy because it is unbelievable with all of the lives of everybody that he has touched. Everything started here.”
Carter believes everything in his life started at the Athens-McMinn YMCA.
“All of the things that I’ve ever participated in, in my life started with my father, my momma and Ray Grant,” he said. “This is one of the greatest honors I have ever had, is to be able to participate with my Athens Insurance family to give this floor to the YMCA in honor of my father and to my absolute soulmate. Folks, I have been in trouble and when I have been in trouble, he was always there.”
The next speaker was Ronnie MacMahan, who also reflected on his time at the YMCA.
“Sleepy was my next father figure who I came to see. He helped raise me and got me out of East Tennessee, so to speak, but any time any function or any time my team in the NBA comes east guess who is in the gym early? Ray ‘Sleepy’ Grant or Allen,” he expressed. “This is Sleepy’s day. You are all blessed to stay here and work with him here in Athens ... He’ll call, he will send cards and I have a son who is now 20 months old and Sleepy sends him cards and, though he hasn’t met him yet, he will because I want him to meet the man who helped me become the person that I am today, to take care of people and be kind ... Thank you Sleepy.”
The third speaker was Stacey Witt, who expressed his thoughts to Sleepy as well as Carter and MacMahan.
“Sleepy, you and the Carter family along with Mr. MacMahan have been pivotal in my life to become the man that I am,” he expressed. “I love you with all my heart and soul and would gladly give my life without hesitation for you and anybody that you love. I just want to say that you have been so impactful on so many people’s lives — mine in particular and Allen. The way that you taught them and the way that they taught me, even though I am a couple years older than them, I would never trade those memories for my life and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything that you gave to me. Thank you.”
Lastly Grant took the microphone and expressed his thoughts to all in attendance.
“First of all I want to give all honor and praise to God. Without Him we’re absolutely nothing,” he said. “I could tell you all kinds of stories about Stacey, Allen and Ronnie and the love that I have for each one of them ... I can’t tell you enough about Allen H. Carter. We were really close friends and on his dying bed he said ‘Sleepy, take care of my son’ and that is what I’ve been trying to do for the last 49 years and I can’t say enough about Allen, Ronnie or Stacey and all of the kids that have been through here ... Thank you so much and God bless you.”
