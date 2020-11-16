MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 16, in the McMinn County Election Commission Office at 5 p.m. for the purpose of certifying the Nov. 3 elections and any other election business to come before the board. The following meetings will take place on Monday, Nov. 16, in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse: 7 p.m. — The McMinn County Budget Committee will meet to discuss employee bonuses; 7:30 p.m. — McMinn County Commission regular monthly meeting.
ATHENS
City Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m., in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at noon at the Administration Building. The regular monthly work session will immediately follow the called meeting.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
RICEVILLE
Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting to discuss policies on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
