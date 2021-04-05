McMinn County and the City of Athens have announced that the third full week of April will be a good time to get a jump start on spring cleaning.
Keep McMinn Beautiful and other municipal and commercial entities in McMinn County schedule annual beautification promotions during the week of April 19-24.
The McMinn County Commission voted unanimously at its March meeting to charge no tipping fees for the disposal of residential cleanup materials at the McMinn County Sanitary Landfill during “Cleanup, Fix-up, Sparkle Week” as a promotion for this annual activity.
The City of Athens Public Works Department is observing its annual Clean-Up Week April 19-23. City residents are asked to place all items designated for disposal within three to five feet from the edge of the road in front of their homes before April 19 at 7 a.m.
City officials urge residents not to place any items in the road. Public works crews will pick up items left at the curb throughout the week. There is no schedule for any specific street on a specific day, however, all city streets will be covered at least once during the event.
“It is important that residents have all items out before the event starts, as Public Works crews will not be able to respond to call-ins for items put out after they have passed through your area,” stated a news release from the Athens Public Works Department.
Clean-Up Week pickups are separate from residential garbage pickups and will not necessarily be done on the same day.
Residential items that will be picked up include brush, furniture, bagged leaves, tires, appliances, yard sale junk and limited building materials.
Athens issued the following guidelines for Clean-Up Week:
• Remove compressor/coolant lines from appliances. Public works will not pick up such appliances if the compressor and/or coolant lines are still in place.
• Separate tires and wheel rims from each other. Tires will be picked up only if the wheel rim has been taken out of the tire.
• Separate brush, junk and tires into separate piles.
• Separate scrap metal junk items from non-metal items.
• Do not place any items roadside that you wish to keep. Crews will not be able to return items.
• Do not place any items on or against fences, trees, buildings, water meter lids, sewer clean-out plugs or any other fixtured item in the yard.
• Do not place gas tanks from automobiles or cooking grills out for pickup as public works crews will not accept these items.
• Do not place piles of building materials larger than one pickup truck load to the road as public works crews will not pick these up.
• Do not place any shingle-type building materials by the road. Public works will not accept any roofing or siding shingles.
The Athens news release also asked residents to recycle as much as possible. The city encourages anyone with good, usable clothes, furniture, appliances, housewares or building materials to donate those to one of the following organizations:
• Better Living Center, located at 407 New Englewood Road, 744-7325
• Coordinated Charities, located at 109 Rocky Mount Road, 745-9625
• Goodwill, located in Belk Plaza at 1500 Decatur Pike, 746-0611
