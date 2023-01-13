A discussion that has been ongoing for a month is expected to be finalized during Tuesday’s Athens City Council meeting.
The council members have been back and forth on the subject of renewing the contract with Retail Strategies for another year. The discussion began during a study session in December and continued on through that month’s regular meeting. It started up again Monday night during the January study session.
Retail Strategies provides a variety of services to market the city and assist in its recruitment of major retailers. Among those services are demographic research and analysis, market and location viability studies, and networking with its contacts in the retail domain to raise interest in businesses coming here.
The contract with Retail Strategies is a three year deal that comes up for renewal each year. This would be the third year of the current agreement of $35,000 per year. Retail Strategies has partnered with Athens for four years total.
Monday night, Council Member Jordan Curtis reiterated his argument that continuing to partner with Retail Strategies would be good for the city.
“I favor renewing it,” he said. “Even though our contract has expired, they’re continuing to work and I think that speaks to how hot our market is and how many projects they’re working on.”
Vice Mayor Larry Eaton, who spoke with skepticism about renewing the contract in December’s study session, said he had done some research into it and found what he considered to be reasonable alternatives.
“$35,000 is a lot of money,” he said, noting that he spoke with the McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), Athens Area Chamber of Commerce and University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS). “MTAS does the same thing as Retail Strategies for $5,000.”
He said the MCEDA is also “very interested in starting another division of the EDA for retail” and that the chamber of commerce is “very excited to get in with the EDA to help bring these things in.”
He also argued that companies that might have an interest in coming to the area do their own homework on the location as well.
“They have their own retail strategies and do their own studies,” he said.
Eaton also stressed the importance of how the city achieves its growth.
“We’re going to grow, but how we grow we’ve got to be proactive,” he said. “I was starting to get into Retail Strategies and starting to say ‘OK, we need this,’ but I’m more into using our own people. Spending the money, I’m very reluctant about.”
Curtis responded that he likes the idea of partnering with local entities, but that Retail Strategies is more prepared right now to serve the city’s needs.
“I think it’d be fantastic if the EDA and chamber had a concerted effort, either or both,” he said. “At the point in time that the EDA or chamber really have a dedicated retail effort and plan, I believe we should absolutely nurture that and hope it’ll be successful. But in the interim, we have a solution that has given results and will bring in sales tax revenue.”
He also noted that while companies do have ways to study areas they’re interested in, Retail Strategies does something different — it gets them initially interested in the area.
“All these companies have site selectors,” he said. “What Retail Strategies does is they communicate with site selectors and use those relationships and communicate with real estate brokers to help draw those lines.”
Mayor Steve Sherlin, who also has spoken skeptically about Retail Strategies in previous meetings, noted that he questions if the company has helped the city that much.
“I want to know what their value added is to the city,” he said. “I have not been able to verify anything to this point.”
Council Member Dick Pelley also reiterated his skepticism over Retail Strategies, while Council Member Frances Witt McMahan, while not at the meeting, stated in a comment on the City of Athens’ livestream that she is in favor of renewing the contract.
The matter is expected to come to a vote during Tuesday’s meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.