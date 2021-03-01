The elected officials of Athens met over the weekend with an eye toward the future of the community.
The Athens City Council held its annual Strategic Summit on Friday night and Saturday morning at The LITE House in Downtown Athens.
On Friday, the Council heard a series of presentations from the city’s department heads, as well as a group of partner agencies. The presentations focused on the past accomplishments, current priorities and future goals of each entity.
The summit began with presentations from representatives of the following partner agencies: Athens Area Council for the Arts, Athens Utilities Board, Athens City Schools, E.G. Fisher Public Library, McMinn County Economic Development Authority, Southeast Tennessee Development District, and Main Street Athens.
This was followed by presentations from each of the city’s nine departments: parks & recreation, police department, fire department, public works, technology, human resources, community development, purchasing/social media, and finance.
When the council returned on Saturday morning, it began with a series of exercises meant to assist the council in developing its vision for the city’s short- and longterm goals. These exercises were facilitated by Angie Carrier, the city’s municipal management consultant with the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), and assisted by the city’s recently-contracted strategic consultant, Dr. David Barth, whose firm, Barth Associates, has been hired by the city to develop a comprehensive strategic plan covering the next five, 10 and 20 years.
The council concluded the summit by developing a list of goals for the city. The list included the following:
• Diversifying the city’s job market.
• Enhanced cooperation with McMinn County government, including business and economic development, improvements at the Athens Animal Shelter, collaboration on a countywide fire and emergency service training facility, and discussion of McMinn County E-911 services. It was suggested during this discussion that the Council and McMinn County Commission come together for quarterly luncheons.
• Capital improvements plan, including city buildings and Downtown Athens.
• Promotion of the city’s successes, including citizen engagement and buy-in on the project to consolidate the city’s elementary schools onto a single campus.
• Develop a plan to assist the community’s homeless population.
• Improving the city’s partnership with Tennessee Wesleyan University.
• Working with the county Economic Development Authority to advance potential industrial projects, as well as to add updated signage at the county industrial parks and to conduct site preparation.
• Potential development of a northern and/or southern bypass road.
• Take care of the needs of city employees.
The Daily Post-Athenian will feature more detailed reporting about several of the topics of interest at the strategic summit in upcoming editions.
