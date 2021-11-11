MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. There will be a policy meeting at 4:30 p.m. prior to the regular session meeting.
Election Commission will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
ATHENS
Board of Education will host a joint meeting with the Athens City Council on Monday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building, located at 943 Crestway Drive. For more information, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, opt. 9.
City Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.