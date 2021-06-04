An effort to make improvements to a pair of exit ramps in the Athens area is underway.
According to Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Region 2 Community Relations Officer Jennifer Flynn, the project is stretching across both Highway 305 at the Interstate 75 Exit 52 ramp and Highway 30 at the I-75 Exit 49 ramp.
The total project is $2,295,029.60 and the contractor is APAC — Atlantic, Inc.
Flynn noted that the project is planned to widen the ramps at the interchanges, install turn lanes on Highway 30 and Highway 305 and install traffic signals at Exit 49.
The estimated completion date for the project is Oct. 31, with construction already underway at one of the locations and preparations being made for the other.
Currently, Flynn noted, the contractor is working on new turn lanes from Highway 305 to the I-75 ramps at exit 52. The shoulders of Highway 305 are closed for the duration of this work.
During an Athens City Council study session in January of 2020 when the project was approved locally, then-Council Member John Coker asked Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield about the southbound off-ramp on Highway 305 where drivers turn left to head east toward Athens.
“Can there be a signal or an in-ground signal put there and a flashing light halfway across that bridge to let oncoming traffic that is heading westbound know that there is somebody pulling out right there,” asked Coker. “That’s dangerous.”
Burchfield responded that the project would remove the concrete islands from these ramps at Exit 52.
“It will actually allow cars to be a little bit further away from that bridge — squared up a little bit better to the bridge — and that will help with that particular one (referenced by Coker),” explained Burchfield at the time. “They’re changing the geometry of that side a little bit and it should help.”
Turn lanes are planned for that intersection, but no mention was made of turn signals by TDOT.
The contractor will also begin mobilizing equipment and personnel to exit 49.
Flynn noted that motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for workers on the interstate ramps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.