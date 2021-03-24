Many people from across the community are emphasizing the need to make improvements to the Athens Animal Shelter.
During a March 8 study session, Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield presented the Athens City Council with a resolution to authorize architectural firm Allen & Hoshall to proceed further in the design process for upgrades at the Athens Animal Shelter and Public Works administration and vehicular maintenance buildings.
On Oct. 20, 2020, the council authorized entry into an owner/architect contract with Allen & Hoshall for architectural and engineering services for the Athens City Hall, Public Works, and Animal Shelter buildings. The firm provided the City of Athens with preliminary assessments and conceptual designs of the Animal Shelter and Public Works buildings on Feb. 15, 2021.
At its March 16 meeting, the council agreed to move forward with the design work at Public Works, but the Animal Shelter was excluded from the original resolution per request of the council.
The estimated cost to construct a new Animal Shelter in a different location on the same property that houses the Public Works complex would be between $1.8 million and $1.9 million, according to the proposal.
The preliminary assessment recommends building a new Animal Shelter on the eastern side of the Public Works property with a separate entrance coming from Union Hill Road. The current Animal Shelter is about 5,200 square feet. The proposed facility would expand the size of the shelter to about 8,600 square feet.
“There’s probably some portion of this work that we can do in-house to mitigate some of that cost,” said Burchfield.
Among the in-house work that could be performed is some clearing and grading of the land and preparing the pad for construction.
“At this point, I’m real hesitant about wanting to commit that much money,” said Mayor Bo Perkinson.
Perkinson recommended approaching McMinn County government, as well as the governing bodies of each of the county’s municipalities, to possibly develop a cost-sharing agreement to fund construction of the new facility. The Athens Animal Shelter serves all of McMinn County.
“I think they need to participate in some pro rata amount,” said Perkinson. “This is not a free service and this should not be totally on the backs of the City of Athens.”
“There needs to be a conversation with the other agencies that utilize this facility,” agreed Burchfield. “It’s not our $1.9 million burden to bear. There absolutely needs to be a fair, equitable split of the cost of construction if you are to continue operating a city-run, county animal shelter.”
Burchfield noted that the preliminary assessment and design could be used as a basis for negotiations on a cost-sharing agreement.
“What I provided you here today is a pretty fantastic way to open the dialogue,” he said.
Council Member Jordan Curtis suggested gathering all agencies that use the animal shelter for a tour of the facility.
“I think that would be a great way to start the conversation, to show what we’re dealing with currently,” he said.
Council Member Dick Pelley concurred with having joint discussions among the participating agencies.
“I think you’re going to find an awful lot of people in city (governments) and the county who are going to get behind this,” he said.
Pelley later said that Burchfield and council members should consider making presentations to local civic groups to raise awareness and possibly raise some private funds to contribute to construction.
Perkinson suggested that Burchfield gather data regarding the proportion of use among the various agencies that use the shelter and determine an equitable split in both the capital expense of new construction, as well as added operational costs.
“We want to work with our partners, but right now, it’s mostly on the back of the City of Athens — much beyond what our share of the intake is,” said Perkinson.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner recommended that the council move forward with design work for the two dedicated Public Works buildings, but hold off on the Animal Shelter until all participating agencies can come together for negotiations. He noted that the estimate for the Animal Shelter exceeds the cost of any other city-owned facility currently being assessed for improvements.
“We need to be cautious of that and how the citizens are going to look at spending that kind of money and not taking care of our people (city employees) first,” said Sumner.
The council reached consensus around delaying approval of further design work on a new Animal Shelter pending talks with other agencies and funding sources.
At the March 16 council meeting, Larry Wallace spoke on behalf of a group of private donors who have already raised more than $33,000 toward making improvements to the existing shelter, with pledges for another $20,000.
“We’re not asking for the Taj Mahal; not asking for a $2 million building,” said Wallace.
Wallace suggested that city officials work with his group and explore other, more immediate possibilities, such as purchasing an existing industrial facility to provide a cleaner and safer environment for the employees, volunteers and animals at the shelter.
“If we could all work together in trying to find a solution to this; we’re not trying to go against you or McMinn County or anybody for that matter,” said Wallace. “We just want some relief for these animals and for these volunteers.”
Perkinson said the city is exploring any option that could reduce the estimated cost in the preliminary proposal.
