Five veterans received Korean Ambassador for Peace medals last Friday in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
The ceremony was opened by McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow.
“These medals are given to you because you honorably served during the Korean War,” she told those in attendance. “They are given to you by the country of South Korea ... so without further ado we are going to start presenting these medals.”
State Rep. Mark Cochran took the podium as the presenter of the medals to the veterans.
“First of all, on behalf of McMinn County and the State of Tennessee, we just want to thank all of you for your incredible service,” Cochran expressed. “When we talk about our veterans protecting freedom we think about our own freedom, but if you look at the continent of Asia there are millions of people walking free today because of what you did.”
The first presentation was to Charles A. Gardner.
Gardener received his medal “in recognition of your valuable and devoted service and performance of duty while serving in the armed forces of the United States of America, the citizens of a grateful nation and members of the Knoxville Regional Veterans Mental Health Council ... honor you and your sacrifice in the name of freedom and democracy,” Cochran read. “Our nation is forever indebted to you and extends its deepest respect and admiration.”
The second recipient was Pryor Lee Stephens.
“It is a great honor and pleasure to express the everlasting gratitude of the Republic of Korea and our people for the service that you and your countrymen have performed in restoring and preserving our freedom and democracy,” Cochran read. “Thank you so much for your service.”
William Roy Prigmore was the next to receive his medal, followed by another message from the South Korean government.
“We cherish in our hearts the memory of your boundless sacrifices in helping us re-establish our free nation,” Cochran relayed. “In grateful recognition of your dedicated contribution, it is our privilege to claim you as our ambassador for peace.”
The last two were awarded to Joseph Snyder and William Snyder.
“From the Republic of Korea, for the service you and your fellow countrymen performed in restoring their freedom and democracy,” Cochran said. “In recognition of your invaluable and devoted performance of duty while serving in the armed forces of the United States and in great appreciation from the people of the Republic of Korea, thank you so much for your service.”
