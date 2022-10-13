Emily Forrest has announced her write-in candidacy for the Athens City School Board.
Three School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8, with only two candidates on the ballot. Forrest is vying for the remaining seat, which will be filled by a write-in candidate.
Forrest is a native of Nashville and has been a resident of Athens for the past five years. She is a product of public schools and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). As a former higher education professional, she previously served the chancellor of UTC as an Events Coordinator and the University of Chattanooga Foundation as the Associate Director of Stewardship. She is now a hands-on real estate investor.
Forrest is an active community volunteer with more than 14 years of volunteer board service. She currently serves as the Ingleside School PTO president and on the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum Board of Directors. As PTO president, she frequently works in the school to enhance engagement between parents and teachers and to support a variety of activities for students. She previously served on the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachian Board of Directors, the University of Tennessee Women’s Council, and several other University of Tennessee alumni boards and committees. She was recognized by Chatter Magazine as a “20 Under 40” honoree in 2013.
A news release stated: "If elected to the School Board, she will strive to continue building upon the exemplary reputation already earned by the Athens City School System. In addition, she will be a strong champion for students, teachers, and parent engagement. She believes all are at the heart of a successful school system."
Forrest and her husband, Tyler, who is the president of Tennessee Wesleyan University, are the parents of Caroline, a first grader at Ingleside Elementary School, and Benjamin, a soon-to-be Athens City Schools student. They are members of Eastanallee Baptist Church, where she serves in the children’s ministry.
