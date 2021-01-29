In celebration of Black History Month, E.G. Fisher Public Library will host the seventh annual Professor W.E. Nash & Principal E. Harper Johnson Lecture Series in partnership with First United Presbyterian Church.
This year’s virtual lecture series will include several interviews with prominent local figures focusing around “African American Women in Leadership” as well as the players and “Culture of the Negro Baseball Leagues.”
These interviews will be broadcast through the library’s social media and will be available to watch on demand through the entire month of February. Alongside this interview series, the Black History Month “Fact Find” Scavenger Hunt will be making a return.
Interested parties are invited to the library to pick up a fact find sheet before they set off into the City of Athens to find information about local African-American History.
Those that complete the fact find sheet may return them to the library to collect a prize. Prizes and fact find sheets can be made available upon request for curbside pick-up.
