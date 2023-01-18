Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) is warning local residents of utilities scams that have risen up in the area.
“Every day, millions of Americans are targeted by scammers through phone calls, e-mails, text messages, online or in person. Scammers’ tactics can change daily, which is why it’s important for consumers to stay on top of the latest scam reports from local and national news outlets, as well as from local utility companies,” stated a news release from VEC.
Recently, the release noted, several VEC members have been targeted through a phone scam where the scammers demand immediate payment information and even threaten to shut off power if the information is not given.
“Remember, VEC will never call you and demand immediate payment without notice,” the release added.
The company is making local residents aware of two trending scam tactics: The overpayment trick and “smishing” (short for SMS phishing). The overpayment trick is when a scammer contacts consumers and claims that they have overpaid their utility bill. The scammer will say they need personal banking information to deposit the credit back into the consumer’s checking account.
“Don’t fall for this scam,” the release stated. “If you make an overpayment on your energy bill, VEC will automatically apply the credit to your account, which will carry over to your next billing cycle.”
Another trending scam is smishing, according to the company.
“Always question suspicious texts, especially from someone claiming to represent a utility,” the release noted. “VEC will only send you important updates via text if you’ve signed up for our SmartHub App.”
These are just a couple of examples of trending scams, so company officials noted that it is important to watch for any red flags.
Company officials added a few ideas so that local residents would be prepared if someone tries to scam them:
• Take your time. Utility scammers try to create a sense of urgency so that you’ll act fast and hand over personal information, especially over the phone. Take a moment to think about the situation before acting.
• Be suspicious. Scammers typically request immediate payments through pre-paid debit cards or third-party apps. Unusual requests like this should raise red flags. If the request seems strange and out of the ordinary, you’re likely being targeted by a scammer.
• Confirm before you act. If you’re contacted by someone claiming to represent VEC or another utility but you’re unsure, just hang up the phone and call VEC to verify the situation.
“Our increasingly connected world provides scammers with more opportunities to connect with unsuspecting consumers, so please be vigilant,” the release concluded. “Together, we can help prevent ourselves and our neighbors from being victimized.”
