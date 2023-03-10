A strong storm system moved through the area on Friday morning, March 3, causing damage and leaving power outages throughout the region.
Although rain didn’t fall in East Tennessee until mid-day, it was accompanied by strong, straight-line winds throughout most of the morning and afternoon. These winds averaged between 40 and 50 miles per hour, with gusts reaching as high as 70 mph.
As a result of the sustained winds, according to Volunteer Energy Cooperative, over 300,000 electric consumers in Tennessee found themselves without power. Within the VEC 17-county service area, more than 25,000 members lost power.
“VEC line crews had already been working that morning when the brunt of the storm hit,” noted VEC President/CEO Dion Cooper. “It quickly became apparent this would be a significant weather event requiring an elevated response. Although several contract crews were on standby, Jason Dye, vice president of operations, reached out to the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association and to other area power companies to request mutual aid.”
That request was well-received, Cooper noted.
“Cooperatives and Municipalities across the state and across the South volunteered to help, sending additional line crews to assist VEC,” he said. “VEC also contacted our current contractors, who sent numerous additional line crews to the area to help in the recovery effort. At the height of the restoration work, over 40 line crews were in the field repairing the storm-related damage.”
Once the dust settled, power was restored to the last VEC members late on Sunday evening, over 50 hours after the storm system moved through the area. Accounting of the damage by VEC officials later revealed that at least 75 utility poles had been broken by the strong winds and falling trees.
“Our line workers were in the field day and night working as quickly and safely as possible to get the power back on. Our call center and dispatch center were operational 24 hours a day and answered 2,780 phone calls,” Cooper said. “Our social media channels were also filled with over 1,500 comments and questions. It was certainly an unprecedented event, but the VEC team handled it with grace and poise.”
Cooper said he appreciated everyone’s work through the difficult stretch of time.
“We want to thank the VEC members who were impacted by the storm for having patience and understanding and, most importantly, for offering us your support,” he said. “We also want to thank the VEC line crews who worked tirelessly over the weekend, the call center and dispatch center personnel who worked so diligently, and the volunteer crews who came to our aid.”
Those entities that were involved in supporting VEC’s restoration efforts included: Cleveland Utilities (two crews); Snapping Shoals EMC from Georgia (three crews); Tri-County EMC; Service Electric (nine crews); MPS (six crews); Dark Horse Electric (two crews); and ULCS.
