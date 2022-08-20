Dominion Senior Living of Athens, located at 2090 West Madison Avenue, has welcomed Jacky Webb as its new Dining Services Director.
Webb has been in the food service industry for 35 years, beginning her career as an evening shift cook for a local hospital and then working her way up to become a culinary manager. She also completed Auburn University’s Distance Learning Dietary Manager course.
According to a news release, “Jacky has long had a love of cooking for people and especially likes seeing them enjoy the meals she prepares. When asked what she loves to prepare most for residents, she says, ‘Anything that sends back a clean plate, like comfort foods.’”
The news release continued, “Jacky appreciates working in the culinary industry and with seniors. She feels that Dominion of Athens offers a home-like environment for residents to enjoy their meals. When asked why senior living is so important to her, Jacky shares that she was raised with both sets of grandparents and enjoyed many meals with them.”
“The elderly have a very special place in my heart,” she said.
“Jacky also wants residents and families to know that she is a Christian, wife, and mother. Her family is a very important part of her life as well as honoring God through service,” stated the news release.
Webb has been married for 34 years and is the mother of two boys, Tim and Dillon; has a daughter-in-law, Sidni; and two grandchildren, Elias, and Ezra.
“God has truly blessed me,” she said. “I am blessed to have been selected to become the Dining Services Director here at Dominion of Athens.”
