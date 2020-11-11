The Tennessee Community Organizations (TNCO) recently recognized State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) as a recipient of its 2020 Tribute Award.
According to the organization, “Bell has vigorously championed TNCO’s mission of advancing the availability of quality services and supports by its community agency members for Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
“We are extremely grateful to Sen. Bell for his friendship and support,” said Lori Wooten, TNCO Governmental Affairs Committee chair and Director of Operations, RHA Health Services Tennessee. “During his legislative tenure, he has been a determined crusader for TNCO, furthering our efforts in obtaining better lives for Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and helping to secure higher wages for our frontline staff.”
TNCO is a statewide trade association for service provider organizations that support Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. TNCO member organizations provide a full array of services such as residential, day and supported employment, to approximately 12,000 Tennesseans with disabilities.
There are nearly 20,000 people employed by TNCO members, working from frontline direct support to supervisors, managers and directors as well as a variety of other qualified professionals including nurses.
“I am humbled to receive this award,” Bell said. “It is an honor to partner with TNCO to expand opportunities and services for Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and I look forward to continuing our work in the upcoming 112th General Assembly.”
