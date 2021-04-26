The Athens City Council was updated last week on work going on at both Athens City Middle School and the site of the consolidated elementary schools.
Athens City Schools Facilities/Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens briefed the members of the council on both projects, as construction continues on the future home of Athens City Primary School and Athens City Intermediate School and upgrades are being made at ACMS.
Owens noted that Keith Lane had to be closed down during spring break to get water, utility and sewer lines in place and added that some finishing touches may still need to be done there.
“We do have to close Keith Lane at some point this summer because at the time of spring break, the box culverts were not in where everything is going to tie in under Keith Lane,” he said. “So that, hopefully, is planned for that first week of June because that is the break between the school year and when summer camps start.”
There’s also another oddity that has been encountered as dirt is being moved at the site.
Owens noted that there’s a 12 to 15 foot portion of “unsuitable soil” that will require some extra work.
“I’m not sure how far down they’ll need to go to get to clay, but then they’ll remove all that and start backfilling and compacting to get back up to grade,” Owens said. “Right now they’re still digging. We’re still in good shape.”
Director of Schools Robert Greene noted that this was known to some degree before they started digging and it won’t affect the $1 million contingency they have prepared for anything unexpected during construction.
“We’ve not touched the million yet, we’re trying to save that,” Greene said. “Core drilling let them know that (unsuitable soil) was there. I don’t think they thought it was that deep, but it was (going to be) a problem.”
Owens also laid out a lot of the projects that are in progress, have been completed or are planned at ACMS, much of which is being done with ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) money.
Upgrades mentioned by Owens include:
• Changing out water fountains for water bottle fillers
• An electromagnetic door lock in the office that will allow parents to move from the safety vestibule to a conference room
• Touchless toilet valves
• Touchless faucets on every sink in the building
• Refurbishing of lockers
• Took everything out of the library and replaced carpet, paint, etc.
• Remove the carpeting and replace with tiles
• Change out HVAC unit — this will start in the summer and continue until end of the 2022 school year
• Replace all door frames
• Change out “antiquated” main breaker
• Tank and hot water heater will now be one unit
• Add brick three feet high on the concrete columns supporting the roof because they get “dingy and dirty”
• Rework the truck dock to allow for bumpers and guards for when trucks bump the dock
• Add metal panels for some extra color in the school
• Pave the back parking lot
• Sand or replace the gym floor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.