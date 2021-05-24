On Thursday, Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner accepted an award from the office of the Secretary of Defense for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve on behalf of the Friendly City.
Donald N. Edmands, Jr. from the Tennessee Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, delivered the plaque as well as letters of support and appreciation for the city’s employer practices that allow employees time to serve the nation.
The award came as a nomination from Joel Church, a heavy equipment operator in the Sanitation Division for the city, who was deployed for nearly a year with the National Guard. The city made certain that he returned back to his position when he was released from active duty.
Edmands noted that he is “thankful for employers like the City of Athens for allowing employees to serve in defense of our nation.”
“I accept this award on behalf of the City of Athens, who has always held our military heroes in the highest regard,” Sumner said. “We are proud of Joel’s service and we fully support all of our National Guardsmen and veterans from all branches. This award is a high honor for the Friendly City.”
